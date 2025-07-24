Fresh trouble breaks out for CM Vijayan’s trusted top police official

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 Kerala Police's ADG M.R. Ajith Kumar, one of the closest and trusted top police officials of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday suffered a jolt when the state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar recommended action to be taken against him for violating rules at the famed Sabarimala temple.

Early this month, Ajith Kumar came under the scanner after visuals surfaced of him travelling on a police tractor from Pampa to near the Sabarimala temple.

This route is designated for only goods transport and is prohibited for pilgrims and officials by the Kerala High Court.

The high court, in 2021, had prohibited the use of tractors for carrying passengers along the Swami Ayyappan Road, and Ajith Kumar’s actions were seen as a violation of this order.

With this issue flaring up, the high court, in a suo motu case, expressed its displeasure and questioned the actions taken by the authorities, particularly regarding the transportation of pilgrims and officials in tractors.

Trouble first began when the Sabarimala Special Commissioner submitted a report to the high court detailing the incident and the violation of laws by Ajith Kumar, who was seen in the company of his security officer, travelling on the tractor.

The high court has already expressed its displeasure, and Ajith Kumar submitted his explanation to the SPC that he did this because he was having pain in his legs.

However in the SPC’s report, it is pointed out that Ajith Kumar who has been a key official handling the security of the famed temple during the peak season is well aware of the rules and regulations and now with the high court also involved in it, it would be best if an action taken report is submitted before the next sitting of the court.

The file will soon reach Vijayan, who has to take the final action.

Ajith Kumar’s name had figured in the list of six police officials, which was submitted by the Kerala government to the UPSC for selection to the post of SPC, but he did not make it to the top three and was thus eliminated.

Meanwhile, with the case soon to be taken up by the high court, hectic parleys are going on in the office of Vijayan to see how best things can be resolved, and there is every chance that the ADGP will be removed from the post that he holds - the chief of armed police battalions.

Ajith Kumar had earlier had a spat with estranged Left-supported Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, who resigned from the seat after Vijayan refused to act on his complaint against the police official. In the by-election, the Congress candidate wrested back the seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor