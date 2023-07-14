Fresh war of words erupts between Delhi L-G, AAP Minister

New Delhi, July 14 After a water regulator failed at one of the busiest traffic section in Central Delhi's ITO area leading to overflowing water from the Yamuna to enter the city, a fresh war of words erupted on Friday between Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, with the former asserting that it was not time to play blame game but work as a team.

Earlier in the day, Saxena along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers Atishi and Bharadwaj visited the the spot at Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator was damaged on Thursday night.

While speaking to media, the L-G said: "The water of Yamuna is going towards ITO as gate no 12 has been breached and teams of Army and NDRF, irrigation department, flood department and all other departments are working. I am hopeful that the way in which work is going on we can get some result in next 4 to 5 hours."

He also highlighted that a team from the team was carrying out welding work and repair work of the drain regulator) is being handled in three to four ways.

"Sand bags are being placed to stop the water, even plates are coming for the same and they will be fitted and even stones are being brought to strengthen the embankment. And Army is doing its job. And we are hopeful that the way in which work is going on we will be successful, as the flow of Yamuna is quiet fast it needs to be stopped so that the flood water does not enter the city and all efforts are being made for the same," he said.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquiring about Delhi floods situation from France on Thursday night, Saxena said: "He inquired about the situation of Delhi and his concern was that people of Delhi should not feel the hardship due to flood. And since night we are touch with everyone. One breach was reported in Sonia Vihar area also and that was tackled. Here (ITO) also a breach has happened and this will also be handled. This is unprecedented situation and everything will be tackled. And we all will work together."

Bharadwaj interrupted the L-G midway and said: "I had requested several officers since night to rope in NDRF and Army but it was not heard. Now the NDRF came, and we thank them and it will be handled but no officer responded despite Chief Secretary present in the group."

To this Lt Governor replied: "I would like to tell you that this is not the time to blame someone or make comments. Right now, we need to do teamwork. I too can say a lot of things but this is not needed right now...

"I have spoken to the Home Minister and the Army and NDRF team was sent here. And now we need to work with patience and work unitedly. And if we go into blame game then we all will be troubled."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said : "All teams are working to fix it and we hope that in next three to four hours it is fixed because water is entering the city from here. It is good that water has started receding in Yamunan and we are trying to stop the water from entering the city."

Yamuna's water level rose 208.65 meters on Thursday, shattering all previous records.

On Friday, it is flowing at 208.35 meters.

Following the flood in Delhi, several low lying areas have submerged and several roads have been flooded.

