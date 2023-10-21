Fresh X battle between Nishikant Dubey and Mahua Moitra in 'cash for query' issue

Kolkata, Oct 21 A fresh verbal battle on X (formerly Twitter) broke out on Saturdday between BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over the recent "cash for query" controversy that has rocked the political circles in the country.

On Saturday morning, Dubey wrote on X, without naming Moitra, claiming that the Parliamentary IDs of an MP were opened from Dubai, when the MP concerned was in India.

"An MP mortgaged the country's security for some money. Parliament IDs were opened from Dubai, at that time the alleged MP was in India. The NIC gave this information to the investigative agency. Do @AITCOfficial and the opposition still want to do politics," he said.

Hours after that Moitra came out with a series of posts, challenging the claims of Dubey and requesting NIC to release related details in the matter.

"Request NIC to please release ALL details of MPs publicly to show they were physically present in place from where IDs were accessed by their PAs & researchers/interns/staff. Don’t use Fake Degree wala for leak, make this public NOW," she said.

The Trinamool MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal's Nadia also claimed that she is aware of the impending raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

"Also got message about impending CBI raid. I am busy with Durga Puja. I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FiR into ₹13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians," she said in her message.

On Friday only she questioned the chairman of the Ethics Committee of Parliament over the media interaction. She also questioned how the affidavit by Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani reached different media houses.

