From 370 Seats for BJP to Congress' 'Cancel Culture: Top Quotes from PM Modi's LS Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, strongly criticized the state of politics in the country, expressing his disappointment with the current state of the Opposition. Despite his advocacy for a strong and effective Opposition, PM Modi lamented the apparent loss of courage among them to actively participate in elections.

Below are the top 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi's reply:

PM Modi expressed his disappointment with the opposition, stating, "It would have been good if some positive things would have happened during this discussion, but you all (opposition) have disappointed the country because the country is able to understand the limits of your thinking."

The Prime Minister urged the opposition to fulfill its responsibility, expressing concern about some members contemplating a shift from Lok Sabha to Rajya Sabha. "They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition... I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation... I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings..." PM said.

The Prime Minister referred to the impact of family-based politics, mentioning, "The country has borne the brunt of familyism, and Congress has also suffered from the same. Congress' shop is on the verge of getting shut in its attempt to launch one product again and again."

Responding to the opposition's concerns about minorities, PM Modi questioned their perspective and highlighted the inclusive policies benefiting various sections of society. PM Narendra Modi said, "Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place. What has happened to you? How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?" PM asked.

PM Modi forecasted the upcoming elections, saying, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go... The third term will be about taking very big decisions... BJP will get 370 seats, NDA 400 Paar."

