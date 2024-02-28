From 387 to 706 medical colleges: Amit Shah showcases PM Modi's decade of progress

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the number of medical colleges across the country to 706 as well as for his efforts to dissolve the linguistic inferiority complex among India's youth, heralding a new era of linguistic pride.

Speaking at the inauguration of a medical college run by Shree Swaminarayan Vishwamangal Gurukul at Kalol in Gujarat, Shah credited Modi with instilling a sense of pride in Indian heritage, language and culture.

He highlighted Modi's unprecedented move of delivering speeches in Hindi at international forums, including the G20 summit, as a testament to this nationalistic fervour.

Shah said, "In the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work of increasing medical services in the country has been done at a fast pace. In the last 10 years, the number of AIIMS in the country has increased from 7 to 23, medical colleges from 387 to 706, MBBS seats from 51,000 to 1,07,000, and PG medical seats from 31,000 to 70,000, all thanks to PM Modi."

"Every year, the country prepares one lakh new doctors with a commitment to serve society for their entire lives, a system credited to PM Narendra Modi. In various fields, Prime Minister Modi has revitalised the curriculum to make them world-class and provided a platform for the youth to compete globally. Today, through various startups, the youth are flying the Indian flag high across the world. In the last 10 years, there has been an 11 per cent increase in institutions of higher learning, with public universities increasing from 316 to 480, technical universities from 90 to 183, and colleges from 38,000 to 53,000."

Reflecting on past Indian leaders who preferred English on international stages, Shah praised PM Modi's bold choice to use Hindi, thereby elevating the status of India's native languages and cultures on the world stage.

The Union Home Minister envisioned a confident youth, optimistic about India's prominence by its centenary year of independence in 2047, foreseeing a time when global demand for Indian visas would soar, a testament to the nation's rising global stature under PM Modi's guidance.

