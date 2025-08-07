From accusation to validation? Rahul's claims mirror ECI’s ‘SIR’ objectives

New Delhi, Aug 7 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday presented what he claimed was concrete evidence of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) alleged collusion with the BJP to manipulate voter rolls and “steal votes” during the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

However, his highlighting of large-scale irregularities in the voter list is now being seen as indirect validation of the ECI’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar—an exercise aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible voter is included.

Political observers note that the very issues Gandhi flagged in Karnataka are precisely what the SIR campaign seeks to rectify.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s post on X positions Rahul Gandhi’s press conference as not only a political misfire but a paradox.

He sarcastically refers to Gandhi’s accusations as a “fizzled nuclear test” while highlighting that Congress, perhaps inadvertently, endorsed the Election Commission’s SIR initiative in Bihar. This campaign aims to sanitise the voter rolls by removing duplicate, ineligible, or displaced voters, issues that Gandhi himself claims are distorting the democratic process.

“Saw Rahul Gandhi’s “nuclear bomb” press conference fizzle out, but the good news is that Congress has strongly endorsed the ECI’s SIR (Special Intensive Revision) campaign in Bihar today. After all, the Election Commission is actively fixing issues like Bangladeshi votes, missing votes, displaced voters, and duplicate entries of the same person in multiple places, all to clean up the voter list,” Dubey wrote on X.

In light of this development, the BJP and several observers argue that Gandhi’s critique paradoxically affirms the very efforts being undertaken to resolve the discrepancies he has raised.

The core of Gandhi’s grievance lies in the opacity and inaccessibility of voter data. According to some experts, the issue that Rahul Gandhi has raised touches upon the wider issue of institutional access and the ability to verify electoral rolls independently.

He has alleged that "lack of digital transparency" is deliberate, intended to stymie verification efforts by opposition parties.

The Congress party’s manual audit, taking six months for just two constituencies, exemplifies this challenge.

However, the ECI’s position has consistently been that the SIR drive is designed to improve voter list integrity—ensuring no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter included.

Meanwhile, critics argue that Gandhi’s claims, rather than undermining the process, highlight the urgency and relevance of such cleanup campaigns. If there are indeed anomalies, then SIR - backed by all parties - should be seen as a step toward resolution, not collusion.

