From air connectivity to IMEC, PM Modi had 'productive meeting' with Greek counterpart: Official

New Delhi, Feb 21 Comprehensive discussions were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, focusing on the importance of connectivity and regional and global issues of concern, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday.

Greek PM Mitsotakis is currently on a two-day state visit to India and is joining the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geo-politics and geo-economics, as the chief guest.

"This visit of the Greek Prime Minister and the comprehensive discussions, during the ongoing visit, have focused on enhancing and enriching all elements of strategic partnership. Both leaders also discussed the regional and global issues of common concern and also the ongoing developments in Europe," Kwatra said addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit.

Kwatra's comments came as PM Modi mentioned in a post on X that he had a "productive meeting" with his Greek counterpart, covering key areas like technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space, and innovation.

"We also agreed to boost cooperation in areas like shipping, connectivity and defence," PM Modi wrote.

Kwatra said that the two leaders also focused on the importance of connectivity, both maritime connectivity and partnership through corridors -- particularly the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC).

In response to a query, he said the discussions on IMEC took place in the larger context of stronger connectivity between India and Greece and looked at all possible options that would stand in this connectivity.

"Given the strategic importance that Greece holds in terms of its location, and the manner in which it could partner with the IMEC corridor was discussed," Kwatra told reporters.

The two also discussed "air connectivity, in terms of the intent of both leaders to encourage the private sector to start direct, bilateral flights between India and Greece".

"Both governments are making efforts to ensure that the private sector airlines in both countries should be encouraged to take advantage of the tourism-related and business-related potential between the two countries to start flights as soon as possible," Kwatra said in response to a question.

The Foreign Secretary added that it will be a little difficult to say when these flights will start, as the decision will be taken by the private sector operators.

This is the first bilateral head of state/government-level visit from Greece to India after 15 years.

While the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008, PM Modi visited Athens on August 25, 2023.

