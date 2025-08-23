From Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: India's achievements unprecedented in space, say Ministers

New Delhi, Aug 23 From Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan, India has made many unprecedented achievements in the space sector and has established itself as global space power, said Union Ministers on National Space Day on Saturday.

India celebrates National Space Day every year to mark the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made Bharat the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023.

India also became the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

"India has made many unprecedented achievements in the field of space science. On this day in 2023, our great scientists made an indelible mark in global space history by soft landing India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. This mission symbolises the immense potential of 'New India'," said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

Nitin Gadkari also saluted the country’s "great scientists whose tireless efforts, hard work and talent have placed 'New India' at the pinnacle of space".

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry called it the day of "exploration, empowerment, and excellence!"

"India's space journey from Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan truly reflects ancient wisdom and infinite possibilities," Piyush Goyal said on X.

Piyush Goyal also celebrated "the indomitable spirit of our scientists, space explorers, startups, and young entrepreneurs whose dedication, aspirations, and innovations power India's audacious dreams."

The National Space Day is being celebrated across the country, under the theme 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.'

"From Aryabhata to Chandrayaan3, India’s journey and @isro's achievements shine among the stars," said Narottam Sahoo, a scientist at the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat, on X.

"Every rocket is a dream; every discovery is a step beyond limits. The sky is not the end - it is the beginning of our destiny," he added.

