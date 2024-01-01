From Ayodhya to Same-Sex Marriage: CJI DY Chandrachud Opens Up on Key Verdicts and Perspectives

Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict Echoes Unanimous Decision on Temple Construction More than four years after the landmark Ayodhya verdict, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, disclosed on Monday that the five judges who ruled in favor of constructing a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site had unanimously agreed that there would be no individual authorship ascribed to the judgment. The historic decision on November 9, 2019, by a five-judge bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, settled a century-long dispute, paving the way for the Ram temple's construction and allocating an alternative five-acre plot for a mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

In an exclusive interview with the news agency PTI, CJI Chandrachud, who was part of the constitution bench, candidly spoke on the issue of anonymity. He mentioned that when the judges sat together, as they do before a pronouncement, it was unanimously decided that this would be a "judgment of the court." He was replying to the query as to why the name of the author judge was not made public. "When the five-judge bench sat to deliberate on the judgment as we all do before a judgment is pronounced, we all decided unanimously that this will be a judgment of the court. And, therefore, there was no authorship ascribed to any individual judge," the CJI said. "The case has a long history of conflict, of diverse viewpoints based on the history of the nation and all those who were part of the bench decided that this will be a judgment of the court. The court will speak through one voice and the idea of doing so was to send a clear message that all of us stood together not only in the ultimate outcome but in the reasons indicated in the judgment," he said, adding "I will close my answer with that."

Chief Justice Chandrachud declined to add to any further controversy regarding the Supreme Court's unanimous verdict supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He tersely stated that judges decide a case "according to the Constitution and the law." He expressed that judges convey their thoughts through their judgments, which become public property after pronouncement. He added that in a free society, people are free to form their opinions about it. “So far as we are concerned we decide according to the Constitution and the law. I don't think it will be appropriate for me either to respond to the criticism or mount a defense to my judgment. What we have said in my judgment is reflected in the reason present in the signed judgment and I must leave it at that,” the CJI said.

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: "Many of our discussions are on the privacy of those judges who are under consideration for appointment to the Supreme Court. Those deliberations, if they have to take place in a free and candid atmosphere, can't be the subject matter of video recording or… pic.twitter.com/dcdqld0ORC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2024

Chief Justice Chandrachud openly discussed the five-judge constitution bench's decision not to legalize same-sex marriages, emphasizing that the outcome of a case is never personal to a judge. While acknowledging the "long and hard battle" fought by queer couples for their rights. On October 17, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriage but recognized equal rights for queer people and their protection. "Once you decide a case you kind of distance yourself from the outcome. Outcomes are never personal to us as a judge. I never have any regrets. Yes, I have been in a majority in many cases and minority in many cases. But the important part of the life of a judge is never to associate yourself with a cause. Having decided a case, I leave it at that," he said.

CJI defended the collegium system, where judges appoint judges to the higher judiciary, emphasizing that steps have been taken to enhance transparency. He acknowledged the ease with which the process is criticized but highlighted the collegium's commitment to following due consultation processes before appointing a judge. "To say that the collegium system is lacking in transparency would not be correct. We have taken steps to ensure that greater transparency is maintained. A sense of objectivity in the decision-making process is maintained. But I must also share something and that's my caveat. When we consider judges for the appointment in the Supreme Court, we are dealing with the careers of the sitting judges of the high court," he said. "Therefore the deliberations that take place within the collegium can't be put out in the public realm for a variety of reasons. Many of our discussions are on the privacy of those judges who are under consideration for appointment to the Supreme Court. Those deliberations, if they have to take place in a free and candid atmosphere, can't be the subject matter of video recording or documentation. That is not the system which the Indian Constitution has adopted," the Chief Justice of India said.

The CJI said keeping in mind the diverse society, it is also important that we learn to trust our decision-making process. "It is very easy to criticize the process but now that I have been part of the process for several years I can share with you that every effort is being made by our judges to ensure due process of consultation is made before the appointment of a judge," he said. Chandrachud said as the Chief Justice of India he was bound by the Constitution and by the law laid down by the top court interpreting it. "We have the collegium system for the appointment of judges which has now been part of our jurisprudence since 1993 and that is the system that we implement. But having said that, it is equally our duty as present members of the collegium system to maintain and make it more transparent. To make it more objective. And we have taken steps, decisive steps in that regard. "All resolutions of the collegium are put on the website so that people know the decisions we take. And that promotes transparency. We have again put in the public realm the parameters which the collegium applies in the selection of judges to the Supreme Court. And many of the parameters apply in high courts," he said.

Chandrachud said the Supreme Court's Centre for Research and Planning was mentioned, assisting the collegium in compiling data about judges in the zone of consideration and preparing a comprehensive document circulated among collegium members to evaluate judges under consideration.