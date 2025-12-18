From Barrister Antulay to Manikrao Kokate: The growing list of Ministers ousted over corruption in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 18 The history of Maharashtra's politics has seen several Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers forced to resign due to allegations of financial irregularities, corruption and scams.

The latest name added to this list is Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Manikrao Kokate whose resignation was accepted on Thursday by the party Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after he was sentenced to two years in prison for submitting forged documents to secure a government flat.

While Kokate was shielded by the state administration last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Pawar faced severe criticism for allegedly protecting corrupt Ministers. Consequently, Kokate was finally asked to step down.

Over the years, various state governments have had to show the door to Ministers following serious allegations.

Based on the Justice PB Sawant Commission report -- established to investigate allegations made by veteran social activist Anna Hazare -- Ministers such as Suresh Jain, Padamsinh Patil, and Nawab Malik were compelled to step down.

In the history of Maharashtra, three Chief Ministers have resigned due to scandals, including Barrister A.R. Antulay, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil, and Ashok Chavan.

The Chief Ministers who had to step down included Barrister A.R. Antulay: The Cement Scam, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil: Allegations of inflating his daughter's medical examination marks and Ashok Chavan: The Adarsh Housing Society Scam.

Deputy Chief Ministers, including Barrister Ramrao Adik: Misconduct and Chhagan Bhujbal: The Telgi Stamp Paper Scam and an attack on a news channel office.

The list of Cabinet Ministers comprised Suresh Jain: Jalgaon District Central Bank and Gharkul Housing Scam, Padamsinh Patil: Sugar factory and District Bank scams, Nawab Malik: Allegations of corrupt administration and irregularities, Surupsing Naik: Illegally permitting sawmills in forest areas, Anil Deshmukh: Allegations of a Rs 100 crore extortion racket, Shashikant Sutar: corruption allegations, Baban Gholap: Strictures passed by the court over corruption, Gulabrao Deokar: Jalgaon Gharkul Housing Scam and Sanjay Rathod: Following the suicide of a young woman.

Several political leaders have faced imprisonment or judicial sentencing following these scandals.

They included Baban Gholap: Convicted in a corruption case, Surupsing Naik: Sentenced to one month by the Supreme Court for illegally permitting forest sawmills, Suresh Jain: Imprisoned for his involvement in the Jalgaon Gharkul scam, Sunil Kedar: Convicted in the Nagpur District Bank 'Home Trade' scam, Gulabrao Deokar: Convicted in the Jalgaon Gharkul scam, and Padamsinh Patil: Arrested in connection with the Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case.

Notably, three individuals who held the prestigious Home Minister portfolio -- Chhagan Bhujbal, Padamsinh Patil, and Anil Deshmukh -- were arrested on charges ranging from financial irregularities to murder.

All three belonged to the NCP at the time of their tenure, though Padamsinh Patil later left the party.

