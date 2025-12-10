From Bengaluru jail, Darshan urges support for ‘Devil’ amid allegations of inmate harassment

Bengaluru, Dec 10 Jailed Kannada film star Darshan has told his supporters that time will resolve all questions surrounding him and urged them to back his new film Devil, which is set for release on Friday.

His message was conveyed on social media through his wife Vijayalakshmi, as he remains in jail in connection with the fan murder case.

In the note shared online, Darshan said, “This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji (my wife). She has been updating me every single time about each one of you, your love, your concern, your tireless support, and your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment.”

Darshan said that he wanted to tell the supporters not to worry about anything people said and not to let any noise, rumour or negativity disturb them. He added that they were his strength and his family, and that he was standing at that moment only because of the trust they had placed in him.

“At this point in my life, my biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters, our movie ‘Devil’,” said the Kannada star.

“I am who I am because of you all. And I know, not just believe but know, that you will shower 'Devil' with the same immense love you have always shown me. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question, every doubt, every voice, not with words but with the roaring success of this film. That will be our statement,” he added.

He further said, “Hearing about promotions, your dedication, your unity fills me with pride and emotion. I cannot wait for the day I meet you all again, look you in the eyes and thank you for standing like a wall around me. Just as you believe in me, I believe in each one of you. And remember, time has its own way of speaking the truth. Time will answer everything. Until then, keep your heads high, your hearts strong and your love unshakable.”

Responding to claims of misconduct in jail, Vijayalakshmi stated online that the allegations about Darshan’s behaviour in jail were baseless.

“Darshan has not assaulted anyone in jail. I visited the prison and spoke to the officials. All the allegations against him have been made intentionally,” she claimed.

“Rumours about Darshan have caused me pain. The truth may remain silent for a while, but it will never bow down. Lies tend to echo loudly,” she said.

However, sources in the Bengaluru Central Prison claimed that Darshan is facing accusations from fellow inmates who are co-accused in the murder case. Officials alleged that his behaviour changed after certain previous facilities were withdrawn. According to the account provided by the prison staff, Darshan has been rude to some inmates and has allegedly kicked the co-accused while they were asleep.

Two of his associates, Jagadish and Anukumar, reportedly asked to be shifted to Chitradurga district jail, saying they were unable to tolerate the harassment.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Police said that the victim had sent obscene and abusive messages to Pavithra, expressing anger over her continued association with the actor.

After photographs showing what appeared to be preferential treatment inside the Bengaluru jail emerged, Darshan was shifted to Ballari Central Prison. The police later filed a 3,991-page charge sheet in court on September 4, 2024, along with an additional charge sheet.

Darshan was released on bail on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. However, the bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court following an appeal by the Karnataka Police, and he, Pavithra and others were taken back into custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor