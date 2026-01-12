From campuses to nation-building, youth powering Viksit Bharat: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Jan 12 India’s youth are no longer spectators but active architects of the nation’s political, economic and social transformation, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday, underscoring their central role in building a developed India.

Addressing the National Conclave on “Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva” on the occasion of National Youth Day, organised by Hansraj College at Vigyan Bhawan, Sonowal said the confidence, innovation and ambition of young Indians reflect a decisive shift in how the nation is being shaped.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, Sonowal said the iconic thinker’s ideas remain deeply relevant.

Quoting Vivekananda’s call to “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” the minister said the message continues to inspire young Indians to pursue excellence with purpose.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, Sonowal said the youth form the largest segment of the population and represent the country’s greatest strength.

“The strength of India’s youth is the strength of the nation itself. Empowering young people can change the direction of India’s future,” he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth empowerment has moved from rhetoric to policy.

“Since 2014, youth have been placed at the centre of governance and nation-building. Their aspirations, skills and ideas are shaping national priorities,” Sonowal said.

Noting a clear shift over the past decade, the minister said a new era has emerged where young Indians are driving political participation, economic growth and India’s global presence.

Referring to flagship initiatives, he said programmes such as Skill India and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana are equipping crores of youth to become job creators, while Startup India has fostered a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Sonowal also highlighted the National Education Policy for making education more practical and future-ready, alongside initiatives like Khelo India and Digital India for expanding opportunities.

Earlier, the minister interacted with students from Assam participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, describing them as confident and reflective of India’s emerging leadership.

“The journey towards Viksit Bharat is a national mission, and its success depends on the energy, ideas and leadership of our youth,” he said.

