From celebrations to deserted look, mood changes at Cong HQ

New Delhi, Dec 3 The initial brouhaha in the Congress over the counting results on Sunday morning soon subsided as the BJP surged ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In the morning, just when the counting of votes began in the four states and initial trend showed Congress leading, many enthusiastic workers dressed in traditional attires thronged to the party headquarter here.

The supporters danced to the folk tunes of Rajasthan. Some party workers even came to the headquarters dressed as Lord Ram, Lakhsman and Hanuman. Even 'ladoos' (sweets) were ordered at the party headquarters.

The cheer, however, was short-lived when the BJP started taking leads in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The expression on the faces of the Congress workers was clearly evident as their hope was shattered. Many party workers also raised slogans against the usage of the EVM machine in the polls.

Despite running aggressive campaigns and promising guarantees, the Congress seems to be unable to win people's trust in the election.

Voting for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh took place on November 7 and 17, for 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly on November 17 and 200-member Rajasthan Assembly on November 25.

