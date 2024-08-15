From Centre to panchayats, work towards ease of living in mission mode: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a cross-party appeal on all levels of governance — from panchayats to Central government — on working together to improve ease of living in a "mission mode."

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that the governance delivery systems have to be strengthened.

“The middle class gives a lot to the nation and expects a certain quality of life. It will be our endeavour to ensure minimum government interference and improve ease of living," PM Modi emphasised.

Under the overarching theme of ‘ease of living’, the five key themes are drinking water, electricity, health, schooling, and land and property.

Achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and the state governments, to the level of gram panchayats.

“Reforms in governance have to be prioritised to realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the Prime Minister stressed, adding that we should create a society in which government interference is minimal.

The government is fully committed to ensuring ‘ease of living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard, said PM Modi.

“I would like to assure my countrymen that our commitment to reforms is not limited to pink paper editorials. It is with the intention of strengthening the country,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

The Centre aims to foster governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

According to PM Modi, the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised through Viksit (developed) states, and that the aspiration of a developed India should reach the grassroots — to each district, block and village. The Prime Minister also appreciated the Aspirational Districts Programme anchored by NITI Aayog.

