From ‘CEO’ to ‘Ghazwa’ leader: Inside Danish Ashhar’s ISIS code names

Ranchi, Sep 11 Investigating agencies have revealed that Danish Ashhar, the suspected ISIS operative arrested on September 10 in a joint operation by Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS, was plotting to unleash large-scale terror attacks in Ranchi under the directions of his Pakistani handlers.

According to officials, Ashhar, also known as the “Ghazwa Leader” and code-named “CEO” within the ISIS network, was in direct contact with Pakistan-based operatives.

Officials said he was working to spread the idea of a “Caliphate in India” and had recruited youths from several states into the terror module, assigning them specific tasks.

The Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS said Ashhar had been under surveillance for nearly six months. Based on intelligence inputs, coordinated raids were conducted in Ranchi, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Karnataka, resulting in the arrest of five suspects linked to the module.

From Ashhar’s room at Tabarak Lodge in Ranchi, investigators recovered chemicals and equipment used in making IEDs, including copper sheets, hydrochloric and nitric acid, sulfur powder, sodium bicarbonate, ball bearings, an electronic scale, a pH checker, and laboratory beakers. Officials said Ashhar was actively preparing explosives.

Ashhar, originally from Petarwar in Bokaro district, had checked into the lodge using his Aadhaar card, which listed his father’s name as Majrul Hasan.

Locals said he lived quietly, kept to himself, and avoided social interaction. Even his roommate, a student, was unaware of his links to ISIS, as members are instructed not to reveal their identity or activities to anyone, including family.

This is not the first instance of an ISIS-linked network being unearthed in Ranchi. Earlier, suspected operatives, including radiologist Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, were arrested from the city’s Chanho area.

Investigations in those cases suggested that ISIS had planned to establish a training base in Jharkhand.

Investigators are further probing to find out more about his activities.

