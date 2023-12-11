From Chandrayaan-3 to Bhupendra Jogi: Top biggest Google trends of 2023
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 11, 2023 07:57 PM2023-12-11T19:57:07+5:302023-12-11T19:57:17+5:30
As the year 2023 approaches its conclusion, Google has unveiled the most frequently searched topics on Google Search in India for the year. Topping the list are Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT, reflecting the high level of interest in these subjects among users.
While certain topics like Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT are easily comprehensible, others such as Bhupendra Jogi, coding classes, and the query "what is G20" provide a brief glimpse into the prevalent interests and concerns that occupied the thoughts of Indian users throughout the past year.
Here's a breakdown of the top trends:
Chandrayaan-3
Karnataka Election Results
Israel News
Satish Kaushik
Budget 2023
Zudio near me
Onam Sadhya near me
28 september 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)
How to get good at kabaddi
Bhupendra Jogi meme
Moye Moye meme
So Beautiful So Elegant meme
Hakusai recipe
Mango Pickle recipe
Kiara Advani
Indian Premier League
In a nutshell, Google's Year In Search serves as a comprehensive snapshot of the topics that captured global interest throughout 2023.