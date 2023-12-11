From Chandrayaan-3 to Bhupendra Jogi: Top biggest Google trends of 2023

As the year 2023 approaches its conclusion, Google has unveiled the most frequently searched topics on Google Search in India for the year. Topping the list are Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT, reflecting the high level of interest in these subjects among users.



While certain topics like Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT are easily comprehensible, others such as Bhupendra Jogi, coding classes, and the query "what is G20" provide a brief glimpse into the prevalent interests and concerns that occupied the thoughts of Indian users throughout the past year.

Here's a breakdown of the top trends:

Chandrayaan-3

Karnataka Election Results

Israel News

Satish Kaushik

Budget 2023

Zudio near me

Onam Sadhya near me

28 september 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)

How to get good at kabaddi

Bhupendra Jogi meme

Moye Moye meme

So Beautiful So Elegant meme

Hakusai recipe

Mango Pickle recipe

Kiara Advani

Indian Premier League

In a nutshell, Google's Year In Search serves as a comprehensive snapshot of the topics that captured global interest throughout 2023.