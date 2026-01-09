From cycle shop to Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue: Chandan’s big leap

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jan 9 Hazaribagh is set to beam with pride as Chandan Kumar, a bright student from the Kora locality, is getting ready to share his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandan has been selected for the prestigious Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, to be held from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

During the national-level event, Chandan will share his ideas on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, representing not only Hazaribagh but the entire state of Jharkhand on a platform to be attended by the country’s top policymakers and thought leaders. His upcoming participation is being seen as a strong and inspiring voice from Jharkhand at the national stage.

Chandan Kumar’s journey has been quite remarkable. A meritorious student, Chandan once helped his father at a small bicycle repair shop, fixing punctures to support the family. He has now completed his engineering degree from Vinoba Bhave University and is currently undergoing training at NTPC. His selection for the Young Leaders Dialogue came after a rigorous multi-stage process, making the achievement even more significant.

Expressing pride and gratitude, Chandan said it feels like a dream come true to present his vision in front of the Prime Minister. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for creating a national platform that gives young minds the opportunity to contribute to the country’s future.

Chandan’s chosen theme is “Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Make in India, Make for the World.” He believes that self-reliance is not just about manufacturing products but about creating high-quality goods that meet global standards and demand. “What matters is not just what we produce, but the quality and global relevance of our products. That is how India can truly become self-reliant,” he said. He also highlighted that ideas shared during the dialogue are compiled and considered while framing government policies, making it a major achievement for any student.

The achievement has filled Chandan’s family with immense pride. Bablu Kumar, Chandan’s father, who runs a bicycle repair shop despite being a graduate himself, was emotional while speaking about his son’s success. He said that the family struggled with poverty to educate their children. Chandan’s sister was also honoured at Bharat Mandapam last year, making it a moment of double pride for the family. “This bicycle shop brought us here,” his father said, crediting hard work and perseverance.

Chandan continues to help his father at the shop whenever possible. His sister, Payal Kumari, expressed her happiness, saying that seeing her brother speak on the nation’s biggest platform will be a matter of immense joy and pride.

According to information, a total of 30 students from across Jharkhand have been selected for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026. They all will present ideas on various subjects. Among them, Chandan Kumar’s journey stands out as a symbol of determination, humility, and hope.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor