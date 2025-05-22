From foiling air attacks to crushing terror bases, Agniveers played crucial role in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 22 The Agniveers of the Indian Army demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism during Operation Sindoor, playing a pivotal role in India’s offensive and defensive actions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to sources, around 3,000 Agniveers were deployed in the multi-pronged military operation, where they served in key combat and support roles -- from frontline strike teams to critical positions such as gunners, fire control operators, and radio communication specialists.

Agniveers were instrumental not only in launching offensive actions on enemy positions but also in neutralising Pakistani drone and missile threats, forming an integral part of the air defence network that safeguarded Indian military and civilian installations.

Many of these young soldiers, barely in their twenties, were part of the crew operating heavily armed vehicles and missile platforms, including the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control System. Their coordination and rapid response enabled the detection and downing of multiple Pakistani drones, successfully thwarting attempted retaliatory strikes.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine major camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed, and more than 100 terrorists were eliminated. The Indian Army took special care to avoid civilian and non-military targets, but Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks on Indian territories -- both military and civilian.

In response, India struck back, demolishing multiple Pakistani military posts and damaging key air defence and airbase infrastructure.

Agniveers were deeply involved in these retaliatory actions, showing resolve and discipline under fire.

Defence experts have praised the performance of the Agniveers, noting that their training and adaptability have made them indistinguishable from regular troops in live combat scenarios.

The success of Operation Sindoor, and the significant role played by Agniveers in its execution, are being seen as a validation of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which aims to infuse young talent into the armed forces with high-intensity training and operational exposure.

