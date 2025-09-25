From Gujarat Skill Development Mission to Skill India Mission, more than 60 million youth empowered so far

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 What began as a state-level initiative in Gujarat in 2009 has now grown into a nationwide movement. The Gujarat Skill Development Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has laid the foundation for what is today known as the Skill India Mission—a transformative national programme that has empowered more than 60 million youth across the country.

The mission aimed to align youth skills with market demands, providing vocational and technical training across the state. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government continues to train educated but unemployed youth, equipping them with employable skills in a rapidly evolving job market.

Neel Nai, a trainee from Surat, said: "This scheme of the Gujarat government is playing a significant role in making a large number of youth self-reliant."

K.J. Rathod, Director of Skill Development, Gandhinagar, added: "After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi implemented this mission at the national level and launched the Skill India Mission on July 15, 2015, coinciding with World Youth Skills Day. He envisioned it as a programme to infuse new energy into the nation and empower youth economically."

Over the past decade, the Central government has been actively implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) as a key component of the Skill India Mission. The programme provides training in around 40 sectors, ensuring that youth are skilled in alignment with industry and market needs, ultimately opening doors to both employment and self-employment opportunities.

What started as a small seed in Gujarat has grown into a powerful tree of opportunity across India. Today, these empowered youth are playing a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India.

The 10th Anniversary of the Skill India Mission was recently observed in July 2025. PM Modi had launched this mission in 2015 to equip youth with industry-relevant skills for employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods.

