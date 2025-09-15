September 17 is not only a day for celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday but also an occasion to reflect on his efforts in elevating India’s cultural presence worldwide. During his tenure, PM Modi has championed initiatives that have influenced diverse sectors, particularly in promoting yoga as a global wellness practice. Yoga, an ancient discipline with origins in India, has been appreciated for its benefits to physical, mental, and spiritual health for centuries. Under Modi’s guidance, it gained international recognition, transforming from a traditional practice into a global phenomenon.

The pivotal moment came in September 2014, when PM Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly and proposed the creation of an International Day of Yoga. The suggestion received widespread support from member nations, leading the UN to officially declare June 21 as International Yoga Day. A total of 175 countries co-sponsored this landmark resolution, underscoring the worldwide appeal and significance of yoga.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015, in New Delhi, where over 35,000 people gathered at Rajpath to perform yoga together. Since then, the observance has grown exponentially, with participation spreading to millions globally each year. By 2023, the celebration reached a historic milestone, drawing 23.14 crore participants from over 135 nations and earning a Guinness World Record for the largest yoga session ever. PM Modi’s 75th birthday thus serves as an apt moment to recognize the enduring impact of yoga on health and well-being worldwide.

The Benefits of Yoga: Why Its Global Rise Matters

1. Enhances Physical Health

Yoga promotes flexibility, strength, and better posture through controlled movements and sustained poses. Regular practice improves joint mobility and muscle elasticity, reducing risks of injuries and alleviating conditions like lower back pain and stiffness. Postures such as the plank, warrior poses, and downward dog strengthen multiple muscle groups simultaneously, offering benefits often overlooked in conventional exercise routines.

2. Supports Mental Wellbeing

Beyond physical gains, yoga provides significant mental health benefits. Practices like mindful breathing and meditation help lower cortisol levels, reducing stress. Research shows that consistent yoga sessions alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression while enhancing emotional regulation and mindfulness. Practitioners develop a stronger connection between mind and body, fostering mental resilience.

3. Promotes Cardiovascular Health

Scientific studies highlight yoga’s role in supporting heart health. Controlled breathing techniques improve circulation and heart rate variability, while regular practice can help manage blood pressure. Yoga may also positively influence cholesterol levels, reducing “bad” LDL cholesterol and raising “good” HDL cholesterol, which contributes to overall cardiovascular wellbeing.

4. Boosts Respiratory Function

Pranayama, or breath control in yoga, strengthens respiratory muscles and enhances lung capacity. Individuals with conditions like asthma may experience symptom relief, improved oxygen exchange, and better overall respiratory efficiency through consistent practice.

5. Aids Weight Management

Yoga indirectly supports weight management by encouraging mindful eating habits and regulating metabolism. Dynamic styles, such as Vinyasa and Power Yoga, elevate heart rate, stimulate metabolism, and help maintain hormonal balance, including cortisol and thyroid functions, which are essential for healthy weight regulation.

The scientific evidence clearly demonstrates that yoga is far more than a physical exercise—it is a holistic approach to wellness. Its impact spans body, mind, and emotions, making it a valuable practice for improving overall quality of life. As PM Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, the global embrace of yoga stands as a testament to his vision in promoting this ancient Indian practice worldwide.

