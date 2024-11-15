From Kartarpur Corridor to 'Veer Bal Divas': PM Modi's unwavering commitment to Sikh community's legacy

New Delhi, Nov 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his reverence and respect for the Sikh community through several significant steps. These include the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, celebrating the birth anniversaries of Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh, seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and taking several important measures for the promotion of Sikhism during his tenure.

On the occasion of Guru Parab (Guru Nanak Jayanti), the ‘Modi Story’ X handle shared a video on Friday featuring reactions and insights from prominent figures of the Sikh community. They highlighted various steps taken by Prime Minister Modi for the welfare and recognition of the community.

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa recalled Operation Devi Shakti, the mission to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan when the Taliban took over. He shared that Sikhs in Afghanistan had initially anticipated the Taliban would take at least a month to advance after the US forces withdrew. However, the Taliban arrived the very next day, leaving many Sikhs unable to leave. Sirsa personally informed Prime Minister Modi about their plight over the phone. The Prime Minister assured, “Aisa kaise ho sakta hai, hum unko nikalkar le aayenge” (How can this happen? We will bring them out).

Following this, Air Force planes were deployed to rescue them. On the Sikhs’ insistence on bringing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib with them, the rescuers followed the Prime Minister's directive, ensuring the sacred texts and the Sikhs were safely brought back to Delhi.

Justice GS Sistani, former judge of the Delhi High Court, also praised PM Modi's efforts in opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a significant achievement that involved coordination between more than one nation. Justice Sistani noted that the opening had been a long-standing issue, and the Sikh community remains deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for making it happen, as the Gurudwara holds immense spiritual significance for them.

Professor Simrit Kaur, Principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce, spoke about the strong bond between PM Modi and the Sikh community, describing it as one of deep respect. She also highlighted the announcement of ‘Veer Bal Divas’ on December 26, a day to honour the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. This was announced by PM Modi on January 9, 2022, during the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.

Sirsa also remembered how, even before becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi played a key role in restoring a Gurudwara damaged by the 2001 earthquake in Bhuj. The renovation was later recognised by UNESCO as the best-renovated worship place.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, commended PM Modi for celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji at Patna Sahib, and for his significant contributions during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, including the construction of a road leading to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Lalpura highlighted that whenever the Sikh community asks PM Modi for help, he always goes above and beyond.

Kuldeep Singh, Convener of the Sikh Cell of BJP in Delhi, pointed out that under PM Modi’s government, the 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 400th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, and the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji were all celebrated in a way that no previous government had done. He also asserted that it was under Modi's leadership that Sajjan Kumar, the kingpin in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was sentenced to life imprisonment. While previous governments only offered assurances, it was PM Modi who delivered justice for the victims of the 1984 riots.

Iqbal Singh further praised the idea of commemorating Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on his 400th birth anniversary at the very site where Aurangzeb had ordered his execution. He described this act as a mark of deep respect, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s commitment to giving the Guru his rightful place in history. The Sikh community expressed their appreciation for the Modi government’s efforts in addressing long-standing issues and fulfilling their demands, something that previous governments had failed to do.

