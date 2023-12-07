From kitchen to two-wheeler workshop, three Kerala women ride their way to record books

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 It was a dream come true for three Kasargod women, who pulled themselves out of the kitchen to the street only to become proud partners of Kerala's first all-women two-wheeler workshop.

For the past two weeks, when most of their counterparts spend their time in the kitchen preparing food for the family during day time, these women's nimble hands work with spanners on engines, nuts, bolts and cables of two-wheelers in their new workshop.

Giving wings to their dreams was Kudumbhasree - the women empowerment programme of the Kerala government - which provided them training to turn them into mechanics.

After their training, Bincy, Mercy and Bintu set up 'Signora' their two-wheeler workshop at Bheemanpadi in Kasargod.

"We are very happy that we have decided to come together and to start our own venture. It's been a good move from always being relegated to the kitchen," said Mercy.

"I have always enjoyed driving and now what we have done is just gone a step forward," said Bintu.

"This is a dream come true and now that we have started, we want to establish ourselves in this field and prove that women are no less," said Bincy.

With the news about their novel venture spreading quick and fast, two-wheeler owners, irrespective of gender, have started flocking to Signora - the all-women two-wheeler workshop.

