From kutcha house to pucca home: PMAY brings relief to people of Maha

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government is providing immense benefits to the poor and marginalised citizens, with many realising their dreams of 'pucca' houses.

The PMAY, a flagship initiative of the Modi government, is transforming the lives of low-income and marginalised citizens by helping them realise their dream of owning a permanent, brick and mortar house.

The scheme, which is part of the government's vision of "Housing for All," provides financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries, enabling them to build their own homes and improve their living standards.

Sapna, a beneficiary of the scheme from Maharashtra's Dhule, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I never imagined that I would own a pucca house, but thanks to PMAY, my dream has come true. I applied for the scheme and received financial help to build our home. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible for us."

The scheme is designed not only to provide homes but also to enhance the quality of life of the beneficiaries. It aligns with several other government schemes, ensuring that homes come equipped with essential amenities like toilets, electricity connections through the Saubhagya Scheme, LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, access to drinking water, and Jan Dhan banking services.

Launched with the goal of providing affordable housing to economically weaker sections of society, PMAY offers subsidies for constructing homes. It is implemented by both central and state governments in collaboration with local self-government bodies.

This initiative primarily targets the urban poor through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) and rural beneficiaries through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G), with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Rural Development, respectively.

With a target of constructing two crore (20 million) affordable homes by March 2022, PMAY is one of the most ambitious housing projects in India’s history. Its success is contributing to the government's broader goal of eliminating poverty and ensuring that every citizen has access to safe and dignified living conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor