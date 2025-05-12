From land to sea to sky: India crushed Pakistan's aggression with precision

New Delhi, May 12 Senior military officials on Monday provided a detailed operational account of India’s robust defence measures and offensive preparedness during and after Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

At a high-level briefing, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), and Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations, explained the multi-layered coordination among the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, describing a defence posture that was both measured and impenetrable.

Army's Role: Defending without crossing borders

Lt Gen Ghai clarified that India did not cross the Line of Control (LoC) or the International Border (IB) during its operations. “All defensive measures were executed from within Indian territory,” he said, countering speculative reports of escalation.

He highlighted the evolution of terror tactics, pointing to the alarming trend of civilian targeting, particularly the 2024 terror strikes at Shiv Khori, a famous cave shrine of Hindus devoted to Lord Shiva, and Pahalgam, as a turning point in strategic threat perception.

Between May 9 and 10, India’s multi-layered air defence grid was put to the test as waves of drones, launched by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), attempted to penetrate Indian airspace. “Not a single PAF drone could breach the defence shield,” Lt Gen Ghai stated.

In his words: “From ashes to ashes, dust to dust” — a phrase used to underscore the complete neutralisation of enemy UAVs before they could cause damage.

He further confirmed that some drones were brought down by shoulder-fired weapons, while unarmed aerial systems (UAS) were neutralised using integrated counter-drone technologies. The Border Security Force (BSF) was commended for its alertness and contribution, with praise extended from its Director General down to the frontline soldiers.

Navy’s role: Total maritime superiority

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod detailed the Navy’s operations, noting that persistent surveillance, detection, and target tracking were critical to ensuring maritime dominance.

Using advanced sensors and real-time intelligence inputs, the Navy operated under a layered fleet air defence system capable of neutralising aerial threats including drones, missiles, and aircraft.

India’s Carrier Battle Group, equipped with MiG-29K fighters and airborne early warning aircraft, served as the primary air defence line, enabling total control of the maritime domain.

“No hostile aircraft could come near the Indian fleet,” Vice Admiral Pramod stated, emphasising the combat readiness and precision of naval aviation pilots conducting both day and night operations.

The Navy also validated anti-missile and anti-aircraft capabilities in a complex threat environment, reinforcing India’s operational superiority in the region. Pakistani air and naval forces were effectively bottled up along the Makran coast, unable to project power or mount any meaningful retaliation.

“Our naval presence ensured that India could strike at will, if required,” the Vice Admiral added, underlining India’s deterrence through dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.

The joint operations under Operation Sindoor not only demonstrated India’s defensive resilience but also sent a clear strategic message: any future act of cross-border terrorism will be met with swift, decisive, and overwhelming force across all domains — land, air, and sea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor