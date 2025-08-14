From Nanded to Red Fort: The journey of India's 'Tricolour'

Nanded, Aug 14 As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, one small city in Maharashtra is quietly playing a big role in the country's patriotic preparations.

Nanded, home to the Marathwada Khadi Gramodyog Samiti, is one of the few official centres in India where the national flag – the Tiranga (Tricolour) – is manufactured according to strict government standards. From humble village offices to the grandeur of Delhi's Red Fort, these flags are proudly hoisted across the country.

The roots of this unique responsibility trace back to 1965, when freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff and visionary leader Swami Ramanand Teerth laid the foundation for Khadi Gramodyog in Nanded. Since then, the organisation has grown to become a cornerstone of local employment and national pride.

According to the office superintendent, Gyanoba Solanke, flag production is a meticulous and time-consuming process that begins months in advance. It starts with untreated khadi cloth, which is first sent to the BMC Mill in Ahmedabad, a government-approved facility, for weaving in the three colours of the national flag.

After stringent quality checks based on specifications laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the flags are returned for screen printing of the Ashoka Chakra, cutting, and stitching.

One unique feature in the manufacturing process is the special 'Gardi' rope used to tie the flags. This rope is made from a blend of woods like turmeric, teak, sal, and rosewood, and is sourced from Mumbai. The entire production cycle takes a minimum of two months, making early planning essential.

In a conversation with IANS, Mahabaleshwar Mathpati, manager of the Nanded manufacturing unit, shared key insights:

"Our organisation started in 1962, and we have been manufacturing the national flag since 1993. The central government supplies the cotton. We have a branch in Udgir, Latur, where 250 spinners and weavers work to produce the fabric. This fabric is then brought to Nanded, sent to Gujarat for dying and bleaching, and finally returned to Nanded for printing and stitching."

So far this year, over 10,000 national flags of various sizes have been produced at the Nanded unit. As of August 8, flags worth Rs 50 lakh have already been sold, and the unit is on track to cross a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore this year. Demand surges every year as Independence Day and Republic Day approach.

Flag sizes vary based on their intended use. The largest flag, measuring 14x21 feet, is used on government buildings such as ministries and the Red Fort. The 8x12 feet flag is commonly used at district collector offices, 6x9 feet at commissioner offices, and 4x6 feet at tehsil offices. Smaller flags are distributed to schools and colleges.

Interestingly, only four centres in India are officially authorised to manufacture flags for the Red Fort: Nanded and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Hubballi in Karnataka, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

"We feel proud while making the national flag. This is a great responsibility entrusted to us, and we are honoured to be part of this national duty," said Mathpati.

