From October 1, Delhiites to get electricity subsidy if opted: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government has decided to make its electricity subsidy scheme optional giving a choice to consumers to either avail discounted tariff or opt out from it. A decision to restructure the state government’s popular subsidy scheme was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. While the cabinet decided to continue with the scheme, it decided that from October 1 consumers wishing to opt out of electricity subsidy can do so, with the subsidy continuing for others.

According to the resolution proposed by the power department, the Delhi Government provides subsidies to domestic consumers, farmers, and lawyers‘ chambers in courts based on their consumption. This has now been proposed to be extended further. So, the electricity subsidy scheme will continue in the current fiscal year 2022-23 to provide some relief to people suffering from inflation following the pandemic. “We get appreciation for Delhi Government’s free electricity scheme from all sections of the society. But, over the years, people have suggested that instead of providing subsidies to financially strong households, the money be used for schools & hospitals," CM said.

Kejriwal added that taking the demand into consideration, all consumers will be given a choice to opt-out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1. On the basis of the choices registered, the Delhi government will provide free electricity to those families who wish to seek the benefit of the scheme.The free electricity scheme benefits 47,11,176 families. It helps lakhs of families bearing the brunt of rising inflation following the pandemic.“As a result, we have decided to give a choice to the people of Delhi when it comes to availing free electricity supply. We will now be asking Delhi’s residents whether or not they require the subsidy, and accordingly provide a free supply of electricity to those in need. The process of asking and giving the people a choice to opt for subsidised or non-subsidised electricity will start soon. Following this procedure, only those people who opt for the subsidy will be provided with it starting on 1st October 2022," the minister concluded.