From Rajasthan's Makrana Marble to Tripura's Handcrafted Fabrics: Ayodhya Tells a Story of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

From snow-capped peaks in Kashmir to sun-drenched beaches in Kanyakumari, the echoes of Ram's name have woven a tapestry of devotion across India. Now, this devotion is taking a tangible form in the shape of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The majestic temple stands tall as a symbol of India’s unity and devotion, not just in grandeur, but also in the tapestry of contributions woven across states and borders. PM Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative resonates deeply with this notion and is a testament to the unwavering faith and generosity that transcends state borders, uniting a nation in the pilgrimage for a temple.

The core of the temple stands majestic, covered in the pristine white elegance of Rajasthan's Makrana marble. Karnataka's Charmouthi sandstone, when it comes to the the exquites carvings of deities, takes centre stage. While pink sandstone from Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur has been utilized in entrance gate's imposing figures.

The contributions go far beyond building materials. Gujarat's generosity extends to the divine melody that will echo through its halls, gifting a majestic 2100 kg Ashtadhatu bell. Alongside this divine bell, Gujarat also presents a 700 kg chariot carrying a special 'nagada' crafted by the All India Darbar Samaj. Black stone used for Lord Ram's idol originates from Karnataka. From the Himalayan foothills, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have offered intricately carved wooden doors and handcrafted fabrics, standing as gateways to the divine realm.

The list of contributions doesn't end here. Brassware, hails from Uttar Pradesh, while polished teakwood, arrives from Maharashtra. The story of the Ram Mandir is not just about materials and geographical origins. It's about the countless thousands of talented craftsmen and artisans who have poured their hearts, souls, and skills into this sacred endeavor.

The Ram Mandir is not just a monument in Ayodhya; it's a living testament to the unifying power of faith. Every stone, every carving, every bell, every fabric tells a story of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ that transcends geographical boundaries and unites hearts in a collective spiritual journey.