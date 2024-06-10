From rural advocacy to Union Ministry, Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath of office

Ahmedabad, June 9 In a ceremony marked by the continuity of leadership, PM Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of the country for a third consecutive term in New Delhi on Sunday.

Alongside the Prime Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, a pivotal figure in PM Modi's team, also took the oath of office, reaffirming his role within the Union Cabinet.

Mandaviya was born on June 1, 1972, in Hanol, Palitana taluka of Bhavnagar district, Gujarat.

He last served as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers in the Union government.

His educational background includes a PhD in political science from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research, Ahmedabad, focusing on the role of rural schools in community development and future challenges.

Mandaviya's political journey began in his youth when he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and subsequently held significant positions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His active political roles included serving as the youngest MLA in Gujarat from 2002 to 2007, during which he also held the position of President of the BJP unit in Palitana.

He first entered the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018.

Known for his grassroots activism, Mandaviya has organised several padyatras to promote social causes.

Notable among these are the 123-km Kanya Kelavani Jyot Padyatra in 2004, which aimed at promoting girl child education, and the 127-km padyatra in 2006, which aimed to combat gender discrimination and substance abuse. He led India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, which advanced the country's healthcare response during the pandemic.

Under his leadership, the Health Ministry has launched the Indian Public Health Standards to improve healthcare delivery and initiated several AYUSH-ICMR integrated health research centres to merge traditional and modern medical practices.

Mandaviya has also been recognised for his efforts in healthcare reform such as recognition from UNICEF for his contributions to women's health initiatives.

