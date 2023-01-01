From shooting down Pak drones to action against Maoists, a busy 2022 for BSF

New Delhi, Jan 1 For the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh, 2022 was a busy year as they not only foiled Pakistan's nefarious plans but also confiscated large amount of drugs, and caught smugglers and infiltrators on the Bangladesh border.

According to the information, BSF shot down 22 drones in 2022 on the international border with Pakistan.

At the same time, the force also arrested 64 Pakistani infiltrators. The jawans thwarted smuggling of drugs and cattle on a large scale.

In 2022, BSF bravely protected the borders of the country.

A BSF spokesperson said that in the past year, BSF personnel carried out many major and successful operations on the India-Pakistan borders of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

According to statistics, BSF arrested 64 Pakistani infiltrators from January 1, 2022 to December 29, 2022.

29 infiltrators were caught in Punjab, 22 in Gujarat, 10 in Rajasthan and three in Jammu. At the same time, the force killed nine Pakistani infiltrators last year.

The BSF shot down 22 Pakistani drones that infiltrated the Indian territory along the borders of Punjab.

Apart from this, 536.546 kg of drugs, 67 arms and 918 ammunition were recovered from the borders along Pakistan.

BSF cracked down on drugs and cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to the data, BSF arrested about 4,581 infiltrators and smugglers from different borders shared with Bangladesh, last year, including 2,690 Bangladeshi nationals.

The jawans also seized 27,314.192 kg drugs along these borders.

Fake currency with a face value of more than Rs 20,73,200 was seized at the borders with Bangladesh in 2022.

Giving information, the BSF apprised that 20 arms and 1,598 ammunition were seized by the jawans from the Bangladesh border.

Apart from this, 18,288 cattles were rescued from the clutches of the smugglers.

The BSF is deployed along the border with Pakistan and Bangladesh for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

In 2022, BSF caught three Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, while four were killed in an encounter.

A total of 824 Maoists surrendered before the BSF jawans in 2022. At the same, 12 arms and 168 ammunition were seized from the Maoists.

