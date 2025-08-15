From staunch RSS cadre to esteemed politician, Nagaland Guv La. Ganesan dies in office

Kohima, Aug 15 A staunch cadre of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) turned prominent politician and incumbent Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday evening. He had been undergoing treatment in private for a serious head injury sustained after a fall at his residence at T. Nagar in Chennai on August 8.

La. Ganesan was born in an orthodox Bhramin family in temple town of Tanjore, the granary of South and the erstwhile capital of medieval Cholas in the year 1945.

His association with the Nationalist movement of RSS was well ahead of his schooling, since his family was associated with the RSS.

At the age of 9, Ganesan’s father, Lakshmi Raghava Iyer, a respected businessman of the town, passed away, forcing him to take up a government job in the Revenue Department, as Revenue Settlement Inspector, after completing his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

Being wedded to the cause of the motherland, he preferred to be a bachelor all through his life and he chose to be the Pracharak of RSS in order to serve the nation.

Thus, he resigned from his government job, after working for 9 years and started working for the betterment of the people and their cause, through RSS, as a Pracharak. In 1975, when Emergency was imposed in India by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he was the Chief Organiser in Tamil Nadu. He joined the movement to restore democracy back in the country.

La Ganesan’s role in protecting the Hindu interest in Meenakshipuram Conversions and Mandaikkadu communal riots were well appreciated by the nationalist leaders of yester years.

His tireless efforts to bring peace and unity among Hindus in the caste nerve centers of Tamil Nadu like Puliangudi, Ramanathapuram, etc., bore fruits leading to the harmony among the people.

Being thorough with the culture, history, geography and other social nuances of Tamil Nadu, he has been very successful in public life. When he was appointed as the Joint state organiser of Tamil Nadu RSS, he was asked to serve in the BJP to broaden the base of the party, in 1991.

He strengthened the party at the grass roots levels and gave recognition to the party among the people of Tamil Nadu. He served in the positions Organizing Secretary of state BJP, National Secretary, All India Vice President before he was appointed as state President of Tamil Nadu.

Due to his untiring efforts in Public life and the acumen he possessed, he was nominated as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, from Madhya Pradesh and served for a brief period of 18 months.

He was a member of the National Executive Committee of BJP since 1991 and was very regular in attending all the Executive meetings till the time he was a member of the party.

He had been the editor of the Tamil mouthpiece of the party “Ore Naadu” (One Nation) and also contributed articles and columns to the mainstream magazines. He was the founder President of “Pottramarai” (Golden Lotus), an association working for facilitating and fostering Tamil scholars all over the world.

“Pottramarai” has been recognising and encouraging Tamil Scholars and Tamil literary works and musicians and artists for over 15 years. Being well travelled all over the country, La. Ganesan was well versed with different languages like Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu and Malayalam.

He was able to compose lyrics instantly on various themes more especially on patriotism and national integration. He was also a good singer and many of his songs are popular in RSS and BJP.

Simplicity, honesty, humility, benevolence and patriotism define La Ganesan perfectly. An eloquent orator, with a touch of humour and a powerful debater, Ganesan was respected by all the senior politicians, bureaucrats and business personalities not only in Tamil Nadu but throughout India. As a mark of recognition for his services to the nation.

La. Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Manipur by the President of India and he served the gubernatorial post of the state from August 27, 2021 to February 19, 2023 and also had been given additional charge as Governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022 to November 17, 2022.

He travelled widely over all the district headquarters and sub division offices and was directly in contact with the people of Manipur. La Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Nagaland and took oath on February 20, 2023.

