From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

Shajapur, May 24 In the heart of Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, two determined shopkeepers -- Lakhan Goswami and Manoj -- are now living a dream they once thought was out of reach. Just a few years ago, both men were grappling with financial instability, struggling to keep their small businesses afloat.

Limited capital meant limited growth. But today, their shops are thriving hubs of activity, and the credit goes to one transformational initiative: the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

Launched with the aim of empowering small and micro-entrepreneurs, the Mudra Yojana offers collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. For Lakhan and Manoj, this was more than just financial assistance -- it was the key to a new beginning.

"I used to manage my shop with great difficulty. There was never enough stock, and I couldn’t expand," recalls Lakhan Goswami, who runs a small general store.

“But after I got the Mudra loan, I could buy more inventory and even upgrade my shop. Business has picked up, and my income has almost doubled. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible.”

For Manoj, a local tea stall owner, the scheme meant being able to serve more customers and add a snack counter.

“Earlier, I didn’t have the money to buy even a new stove or utensils. Now, I run a neat setup that draws a good crowd every day,” he said with a smile.

The Mudra Yojana charges no processing fee, and loans are easily accessible through banks and financial institutions. It is tailored for small traders, vendors, artisans, and others in the informal sector—people who are often overlooked by traditional credit systems.

More than just numbers, these stories highlight the transformative power of inclusive governance. As thousands of small entrepreneurs like Lakhan and Manoj find new hope, the scheme is also giving a boost to the grassroots economy.

The journey from struggle to self-reliance for these shopkeepers is a testament to how visionary policymaking can change lives — and build a stronger, self-reliant India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor