'From tantri to mantri?': How high will the Sabarimala gold heist probe go

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 The arrest of Sabarimala temple tantri Kantaru Rajeevar in the gold heist case has marked a decisive escalation in an investigation that is steadily moving up the institutional hierarchy.

What began as a probe into a sensational theft linked to one of Kerala’s most revered shrines has now entered politically sensitive terrain, sharpening speculation over whether the next rung could include a minister.

Investigators are believed to have proceeded with extreme caution, avoiding any public disclosure of the tantri’s alleged role until custody was secured, underscoring the sensitivities surrounding the case.

So far, 13 persons have been arrested, reinforcing the view that the crime involved a well-organised network rather than isolated actors.

The probe on Friday has widened further with the Enforcement Directorate registering a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, opening the door to scrutiny of financial trails and possible attachment of assets.

Political attention has intensified amid longstanding allegations by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who has repeatedly claimed that the role of CPI-M MLA and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the matter is "very clear".

Strongly objecting to the allegation, Surendran filed a defamation case against Satheesan, which is now pending before a court in the state capital.

Reacting to the arrest, state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar clarified that the Kerala Police has no direct role in the investigation, stating that the SIT is functioning under the guidance and supervision of the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, present Devaswom Minister and senior CPI-M leader V.N. Vasavan declined to comment on the development.

Asked about the arrest, Vasavan said he had "nothing to say" and walked away, a response that has added to political speculation.

With Kerala entering a pre-election phase, any move involving a serving or former minister would carry significant political consequences.

While there is no official indication that a minister is under investigation, the arrest of the tantri has altered perceptions of how far the probe is willing to climb, from ritual authority to political power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor