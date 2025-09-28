From trainers to Commanders: Pakistan Army takes direct control of JeM, LeT, Hizbul training

New Delhi, Sep 28 Pakistan is making all attempts to revive three terror groups which were badly hit during Operation Sindoor. The focus is completely on the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In order to ensure that the three terror groups have better operational capabilities, the Pakistan Army has decided to deploy its own officials to train the new recruits. This is a major shift from how terror groups used to function earlier, where the commander who was trained by the Pakistan Army would oversee the operations of the camp.

All the training camps of these terror groups will now be headed by a Major rank officer. Further, all these camps have been provided protection by the Pakistan Army.

In addition to having the Pakistan Army directly oversee every operation of these camps, the ISI is also ensuring a technology boost. All these terror camps would have state-of-the-art technology.

The ISI is ensuring that the new camps will shift from conventional arms to high-tech modern weaponry. The ISI is also arming these terror groups with high-tech drone technology, which has the capability of striking in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, these terror groups would also extensively use digital warfare tools. With the Pakistan Army officials directly overseeing every operation from recruitment to training, attempts are being made to provide these terror groups with weapons that could be directly launched into India.

This signals a major shift in the manner in which these terror groups would operate in future. Officials say that there are many reasons for such a shift being made.

Firstly, the ISI does not want these camps to be hit once again during an Indian operation. Secondly, Pakistan wants its terror groups to have the capabilities to strike India from within their own country. Third, it wants to keep the Indian Army distracted by these terror groups so that the Pakistan Army can deal with problems that it is facing from the Balochistan Nationalist Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP).

Given the current commitments that Pakistan has made to both the US and China in terms of security in Balochistan, it would want to focus more on the TTP and BLA rather than engage with the Indian Army.

Pakistan, which has signed a minerals deal with the US, is under pressure to secure Balochistan. Pakistan has also committed to China that it will ensure the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project 2.0 (CPEC), and to honour this commitment, it has to rein in both the TTP and BLA.

Given the scenario that the Pakistan Army is in and with its leadership tom-tomming about its ties with China and the US, it has no option but to go back on its security guarantees.

The minerals deal with the US is crucial for Pakistan due to its failing economy.

Further, Pakistan has also been told by China to raise funds for CPEC 2.0 if it wants to be part of the project. This has put Pakistan in a spot of bother as it will now have to raise funds and also ensure the security of the project.

Pakistan was put on notice by China as it had failed miserably to protect Chinese interests during the CPEC 1.

Given all these factors, the Pakistan Army is investing heavily in its three terror groups. It has been seeking donations in large numbers from people living in the Gulf nations.

In order to fulfil its task of modernising these terror groups with state-of-the-art weapons capable of hitting India directly, the ISI has decided to invest at least Rs 100 crore per terror group annually.

Given the investments that are being made, the Pakistan Army decided to take over and oversee every aspect of these terror groups. This means that the heads of these groups would have only a limited role, and that would be to brainwash and radicalise the youth so that they join their terror outfits.

