From Uri to Pahalgam: PM Modi’s zero-tolerance doctrine against Pakistan’s terror playbook

New Delhi, Sep 17 Pakistan did not learn its lessons after being humiliated during the surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes. While the surgical strikes were carried out post the Uri terror attack, Balakot was in retaliation for the Pulwama attack.

The Balakot air strike conveyed a strong message as it was carried out inside Pakistan. Despite being humiliated twice, Pakistan did not learn its lessons and decided to indulge in a misadventure called Pahalgam, where 26 innocents were killed most brutally.

All eyes were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to what steps he would take. Officials familiar with the developments at that time said that there was immense pressure on the PM from the people. Everyone wanted a strong retaliation against Pakistan, and they wanted more than Balakot or a surgical strike.

During a high-level meeting with the chiefs of the armed forces, PM Modi made it clear that the response has to be strong and one that Pakistan would remember before it tries to indulge in such acts again. He also gave the armed forces a free hand to act while assuring all support from his government.

There were multiple angles to consider. The date and time, and more importantly, India was dealing with another nuclear state. However, the Indian leadership was insistent on calling out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. Pakistan would also cite its nuclear strength to try and put India on the back foot. This was to avoid a major hit by India.

Pakistan, for long, has gotten away with carrying out terror strikes. On many occasions, ghastly terror attacks have been carried out, and Pakistan got away with just condemnation and denial from its side. This is because every terror attack was termed as cross-border terrorism. Under PM Modi, it was decided following the Pahalgam attack that the doctrine needed to be changed, and any terror attack would be considered as an act of war.

As the armed forces planned meticulously, the PM and his team monitored the situation. Once the forces were ready, the green signal was given, and Operation Sindoor was launched.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the policy towards Pakistan has been very clear. All talks are off the table unless Pakistan stops backing terror against India. During his first term, the PM had made a surprise visit and called on Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan. The aim was to have good ties with Pakistan. However, India was stabbed in the back when Pakistani terrorists carried out the Pathankot attack.

Ties have not been normal since then. The PM has, however, always reminded Pakistan that talks can take place if terrorism comes to a halt. However, Pakistan continued to sponsor terror attacks on Indian soil, and that is when it was decided that it was time to call out Pakistan through force.

The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a major decision to take. The security agencies were fully prepared for an attack by Pakistan.

Post Operation Sindoor, during an address to the nation, PM Modi said that India will not engage in any discussions with Pakistan except those concerning terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He also sent out a stern message to Pakistan’s government and military and warned that such actions could lead to their downfall.

The PM also outlined the three pillars of India’s security doctrine. They are Decisive Retaliation, No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail, and No Distinction Between Terror Sponsors and Terrorists.

The policy on Pakistan is clear, and that would be -- no tolerance for terror. The PM said if Pakistan seeks survival, it must dismantle its terror infrastructure, as there is no other path to peace. He said that trade and terror cannot go together and added that blood and water cannot flow together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor