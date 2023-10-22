Fruit forward: This Navratri, BJP binges on 'falahar politics' in Bihar

Patna, Oct 22 As political parties gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, each has its own strategy. BJP is focusing on promoting its Hindu identity.

In Bihar, the politics of Iftar is not a new phenomenon. The leaders of the RJD and JD(U) have been hosting Iftar parties during the month of Ramadan. On the other hand, several BJP leaders organised fruit fasting parties during Navratri.

The BJP leaders argue that if Iftar parties can be held during the month of Ramadan, then what's wrong with hosting fruit fasting parties during Navratri?

During this Navratri, leaders including Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rakesh Sinha, and Neeraj Kumar, organised these feasts, inviting general public along with party leaders.

A significant number of people also participated in these parties.

Opposition leader Sinha said that members of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) host Iftar parties for appeasement, while BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principle of satisfying all sections, will consistently organise fruit fasting offerings during Navratri.

He said that demeaningSanatan Dharma and creating a misleading atmosphere has become the habit of Sanatan opponents. The fruit fasting is organised to send a positive message.

The fruit fasting programme organised by Sinha was attended by BJP's state president Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, and several other BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of JD(U), Rajiv Ranjan said the BJP has always revolved its politics around temple.He sarcastically said that six months later, BJP leaders will only have to observe fruit fasting and sit in the temple.

Ranjan said that the public is well aware of their politics.He advised BJP leaders to focus on tasks that connect with the public, which may bring them support.

On the other hand, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said that BJP has nothing to offer besides Hindu-Muslim topics.

He ridicules them for merely discussing fruit fasting, Iftar, sandalwood, and rudraksha.

BJP leaders and former Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra asked why Mahagathbandhan leaders despise fruit fasting programmes. He pointed out that they (BJP) have never opposed Iftar parties.

He said that there is freedom for everyone to organise programmes related to their respective faiths, and everyone does it.

The fasting programmes organised by BJP leaders have stirred political controversy in the state.

While the leaders of Mahagathbandhan are pushing ahead with their strategy of downplaying Hinduism to gain favour, BJP is actively promoting Hindu issues through various means.

Only time will reveal which issues the public prefers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor