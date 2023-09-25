Fruit wholesaler from Bengal kidnapped and tortured in Delhi, three held

New Delhi, Sep 25 A 33-year-old fruit wholesaler from West Bengal underwent a harrowing ordeal in Delhi after he was abducted, subjected to physical assault, and forcibly held captive for three days, police said on Monday.

During this time, he was also coerced into parting with nearly Rs 3 lakh.

Ultimately, the abductors released him at a metro station.

The incident came to light when the police received information from the victim, Babloo Yadav's brother-in-law.

The officials said that they have arrested the accused, identified as Praveen Kumar, 27, a resident of Najafgarh, Vikas, 26, and Harphool Singh alias Sonu, 33, both residents of Haryana's Jhajjar.

According to police, Yadav had been taken captive by unidentified individuals shortly after his arrival in Delhi from Bagdogra.

It was disclosed that the kidnappers had already extracted Rs 2.5 lakh from him by the time he was liberated and subsequently reported the incident to the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station.

The FIR, accessed by IANS, outlined Yadav's ordeal. A resident of West Bengal's Siliguri while hailing originally from Bihar's Samastipur, he, in his complaint, recounted an encounter from approximately eight months back.

He had then met a person named Ajay from Haryana, who was visiting Siliguri with friends and going sightseeing in Gangtok. According to yadav's statement, he received a call from Ajay on September 13, inviting him to Delhi.

With a plan to purchase apples from Azadpur Mandi, he decided to visit Delhi and concurrently attend to his business affairs. Seven days later, on September 20, Yadav boarded an IndiGo flight from Bagdogra and landed at Delhi Airport. There, he was met by a taxi sent by the aforementioned Ajay. He was then transported to an undisclosed location, where Ajay was already present.

"Subsequently, he was taken to a room where three to four men confiscated his phone and held him captive. The following morning, Ajay and the others physically assaulted Babloo with kicks and punches. He was then blindfolded and placed in a vehicle. The kidnappers continued to threaten him with dire consequences while forcibly compelling him to call his father-in-law and request money," read the FIR.

"On September 21, Babloo was held captive in a cattle shed. His family continued to send money, but when they declined further payments, the kidnappers abandoned him at Bahadurgarh Metro station at around 3 p.m. on September 22," it said.

Following this, Yadav was taken to the police station in a PCR van, and the authorities registered a case. A senior police official said that an FIR under sections 364 A (kidnapping for ransom, etc.) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IGI police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor