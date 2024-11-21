Fruits of our labour depend on God’s will: Shivakumar on K’taka bypoll results

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 21 Stating that the party had put in all possible efforts to fight the bye-election in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the fruits of labour would depend on God’s will.

Speaking to reporters after offering special prayers to goddess Kollur Mookambika, he said, “The fruits of labour are God’s will. I believe that God will bless us in all the three Assembly segments in the bypolls.”

Asked about the surveys which are projecting one seat each for the three major parties in the state, he said, “What did the surveys of Karnataka and Haryana Assembly elections show earlier? I don’t believe in election surveys. We can’t do politics based on surveys. People will support those who win their trust.”

Asked about allegations that defectors have been accommodated rather than the original Congressmen in the Administrative Board of the Kollur temple, he said, “We had given them our word during elections. Let them administer for some time.”

Replying to a query on the BPL card controversy in Karnataka, he said, “We will not let down BPL card holders at any cost. We have already instructed the minister concerned to give us a list of genuine people who have lost BPL cards. And, we have also given them permission to re-apply for new BPL cards if their cards have been cancelled erroneously.”

“We will ensure that not even a single poor family is affected by this revision process. This is my promise as a representative of the government and KPCC President. The Opposition is busy making a hue and cry because it is their job,” he stated.

Asked about the police encounter of the most wanted Naxal leader, the Deputy CM said he would not want to comment on another department.

Asked about reduction of NABARD loans to the state by the Centre, he said, “CM Siddaramaiah has already submitted an appeal to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding this in New Delhi.”

Replying to claims of Opposition leaders that the guarantee schemes would be stopped, he said, “Guarantees will continue for another 3.5 years. We will continue them for another five years if we come back to power. We are able to provide the guarantee schemes to the people, thanks to the blessings of goddess Mookambika. I prayed for the welfare of the state.”

