‘Frustrated’ AAP leaders lying about teachers’ role in stray dog count: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Jan 2 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that the false statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders regarding schoolteachers being asked to conduct a stray dog survey are proof of their frustration after their loss in the Assembly elections.

Sachdeva’s remarks came on a day when the Special Cell of Delhi Police confirmed registering an FIR and starting an investigation into a complaint filed by the Delhi government’s Education Department against allegedly social media content spreading ‘misinformation’ about teachers being asked to count stray dogs.

Sachdeva said a copy of the Delhi government’s circular clearly states that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to create confusion among Delhi citizens by reading a circular in a half-baked and incomplete manner, whereas there is no mention anywhere in the circular about deploying teachers on dog count duty.

The Delhi BJP President said that AAP leaders are unable to digest the continuous development works being carried out by the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Delhi and the improvements being made in the education system, and their baseless rhetoric is clear evidence of this.

Sachdeva, while releasing a copy of the Delhi government circular, said that the AAP is trying to mislead the people of Delhi by reading a circular in a half-baked manner, whereas there is no mention anywhere in the circular about assigning teachers any duty.

He said AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been completely rejected by the people of Delhi, earlier used to mislead the people while sitting in the Sheeshmahal (the renovated official residence of Delhi Chief Minister), and is now attempting to mislead the people of Delhi through his junior leaders while sitting in the Sheeshmahal in Punjab.

The Delhi BJP President said that Kejriwal neither respected teachers in the past nor is he willing to do so now.

He said that the Education Department’s circular clearly states that the gatekeepers or guards of colleges or schools have been instructed to prevent any stray dogs from entering the school or college premises.

Sachdeva said that the politics of confusion has now come to an end in Delhi, and it is going to be wiped out from Punjab as well.

