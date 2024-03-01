FSL report proves raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in K’taka Assembly, claims BJP

Bengaluru, March 1 Karnataka BJP on Friday claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) report has proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Assembly during the celebration of the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain.

Former BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi said that the FSL report has proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the Assembly.

Ravi told media persons that he had got information from his sources that the FSL report proves that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the celebration.

He said that the police has arrested four persons. “But there are doubts that the Congress government may hush up the entire case. We demand the immediate release of the FSL report,” Ravi said.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojari asked why the government is showing negligence in the case. “No arrests have been made as of yet. The government has utilised the assembly session to misguide people and even after 60 hours the government has not given any information regarding the arrests,” he said.

LoP Poojari alleged that the government is supporting the anti-nationals who are indirectly supported by the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Cabinet.

“Is it correct to support the enemy nation? Instead of acting swiftly, they claim that Pakistan is not an enemy nation. We have condemned the government for its stand and submitted a complaint to the Governor,” Poojari said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the FSL report will be made public as soon as it is submitted to the government.

“Those who are against the nation and have loyalty for any other country strict action will be initiated against them,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the BJP need not teach patriotism to the Congress. “It is Congress which brought freedom to this country, not the BJP party. They will make allegations for carrying out politics. If the pro-Pakistan slogans were raised, strict action would be taken,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor