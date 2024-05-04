FSSAI Increases Pesticide Residue Limit Tenfold in Herbs and Spices

India has revised its pesticide regulations for herbs and spices, raising the permissible level of pesticide residue by tenfold. Activists criticize this adjustment, suggesting it could undermine the export quality of Indian spices to significant international markets.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has increased the maximum residue limit (MRL) for a pesticide found in herbs and spices from 0.01mg/kg to 0.1mg/kg.

"If the MRLs are not specified by the codex, then the MRL of 0.1 mg shall apply for spices and culinary herbs and spices," the regulator said in an order issued on April 8. It cited "various representations" for this upward revision in MRL. In addition to the adjustment, FSSAI has also raised the MRL for pesticides not registered in India, implying they're prohibited for domestic use but could be present in imported goods. This decision raises concerns among activists about its potential impact on exports and heightened pesticide consumption among domestic consumers.

According to a report of Economic Times, "This relaxation means Indian spices will face more rejections when exported to some large markets," said Dileep Kumar, CEO of Pesticide Action Network India, a not-for-pro fit organisation working to eliminate human and environmental hazards caused by the use of pesticides.

The directive further enables the importation of spices containing higher levels of pesticides not recognized by Indian regulators, posing potential risks to human health, he cautioned.