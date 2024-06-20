Fuel price hike protest: BJP leaders detained in B'luru

Bengaluru, June 20 Several BJP leaders were detained here on Thursday as they staged a bicycle rally and tried to go to the Assembly to protest against the recent fuel price hike by the Congress government in Karnataka.

BJP state president and MLA, Vijayanedra said, “We are protesting to condemn the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the state. Today, the rasta roko agitation is being staged across the state in district and taluk headquarters. We are warning the Congress government through this bicycle rally.”

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says that fuel prices are lower compared to neighbouring states. But the people of the state are suffering due to this crisis. The farmers are already in distress following the drought. It is an unpardonable mistake to hike fuel prices. We demand that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should roll back the hike in the petrol and diesel prices,” Vijayendra stated.

"One Minister is saying bus fares will be increased, and another one has hinted at an increase in the water tariffs. They are not bothered about the common man. The BJP will continue its agitation," he warned.

When asked about Home Minister G.R. Parameshwara's warning of a lathi charge if the BJP’s agitation disturbs vehicular movement, Vijayendra said, "BJP workers don’t fear a lathi charge. Home Minister Parameshwara issued an arrogant statement. The agitation will continue until the fuel price hike is withdrawn."

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said that the government was behaving like a dictator. The BJP will agitate inside the Assembly as well to create awareness among the people about the price rise, he said.

The leaders planned to reach the Vidhana Soudha on bicycles with party workers. However, the police stopped them and took the leaders, including Vijayendra, into custody.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, MLC C.T. Ravi, former state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former BBMP members, BJP Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, Bengaluru South District President C.K. Ramamurthy, party office-bearers, and party workers participated in the protest.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka also participated in a similar protest in Kalaburagi.

The BJP is staging protests across the state, demanding a reversal of the recent petrol and diesel price hikes.

The Congress government increased the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.50 per litre.

The government has also hinted at raising the water tariffs and bus fares in the state.

