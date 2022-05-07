Fuel price hike: Youth Congress protests outside Hardeep Singh Puri's residence

Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, protested outside the residence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri after the Centre announced a hike in the price of LPG cylinders on Saturday.

A Congress worker said, "With the rising fuel price hike, people are using cow dung cakes to make rotis."

"We have come here to surrender the cylinder. LPG price is Rs 1000 now. Common people will not be able to buy gas cylinders. The Central government is just taking away food from people by increasing gas prices", said another Congress worker.

A woman protester added, "The women are using cow dung cakes to cook. They have to inhale that smoke which is very harmful. The government is not bothered about the women. How will a common man survive in this condition".

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2355.50.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Center was creating a burden on the common people by increasing the price of fuel. "Modi govt told people to give up subsidy. In 2015-2016 was reduced to 18 crore and 2017 it was reduced to Zero. On daily basis you creating more burden on people," the Congress leader said.

"The continuous increase was such that in seven years, Rs 585 have been increased in LPG. Today a situation is created where people have to surrender the LPG cylinders. The subsidy was given by Congress to ensure the burden of high prices is not put on people", added Khera.

Recently, on May 1, Oil marketing companies organized more than 5000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, where apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of LPG, all-out efforts were made to maximize customer enrolment.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a step toward social inclusion by providing Free LPG connection to every BPL household. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

