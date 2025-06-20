‘Fugitive’ Kejriwal will have to stand trial in Delhi for his 'sins': CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, June 20 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will have to appear in a city court and face the consequences of his ‘sins’.

Her fresh attack on Kejriwal over alleged corruption came close to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s appearance before the Anti-Corruption Bureau during the day over an alleged classroom scam.

CM Rekha said Kejriwal and all AAP leaders will have to stand trial in court.

She said Kejriwal may have escaped to Punjab but the ‘fugitive’ leader will have to pay a price for his sins in Delhi. “Kejriwal will have to come here from Punjab,” she said.

Delhi PWD Minister Pravesh Singh also hit out at Sisodia for alleged corruption. "Manish Sisodia has committed theft. He carried out a massive scam in the name of education.”

“We have seen that in many schools, four years ago, thin concrete roofs were constructed, and now they have developed cracks. Water leaks through them, and children cannot sit in the classrooms," he said.

However, Leader of Opposition and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hit out and alleged harassment of AAP leaders by probe agencies.

"Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned for questioning in a so-called fake 'classroom scam.' This baseless and false allegation has been used —whether by the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, or Delhi Police — solely to file fake and wrongful cases against Aam Aadmi Party leaders..." she said.

Earlier, before entering the ACB office, Sisodia lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of misusing investigative agencies for political vendetta.

“Excellent schools were built in Delhi, and quality education was delivered; the whole country knows this. These people (BJP) just file fake FIRs and keep dragging cases that have no substance,” Sisodia said.

His questioning is related to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the ACB on April 30, alleging irregularities in the construction of 12,748 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in government schools.

According to the ACB, the alleged scam involved awarding contracts at inflated prices, each classroom reportedly costing Rs 24.86 lakh, nearly five times the standard cost. Investigators claim the contracts were given to 34 contractors, many of whom had links to the AAP.

Further allegations include that the semi-permanent structures (SPS), designed to last around 30 years, were priced similarly to more durable Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) buildings, which typically have a lifespan of 75 years. The ACB also noted that an additional Rs 326 crore was added to the project cost without fresh tenders.

