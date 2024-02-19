Fulfil poll promises of MSP on 22 crops, Cong leaders urge Punjab govt

Chandigarh, Feb 19 Punjab's Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday dared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan to fulfill promises by providing a minimum support price (MSP) on 22 crops.

"Before the Assembly Elections in 2022 both of them had vowed to provide MSPs at 22 crops once the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to form the government in the state. It's been two years since AAP formed the government, and the government must fulfil its long-pending commitment," Congress leader Bajwa added.

He said Anmol Gagan Maan had categorically said AAP would provide the MSP within five minutes of forming the government. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann had challenged then Congress Chief Minister to leave the position if he was unable to give the MSP on 22 crops.

"Now they owe an explanation to the people of Punjab about what stopped them from fulfilling their promise. At a time when farmers of Punjab have been struggling to cross the Haryana border to protest in Delhi with the demand for the MSP, the AAP must fufill its own promise," Bajwa added.

The Opposition leader said since the BJP-led Union government seemed reluctant to legalise the MSP, instead of intervening in meetings between farmers' unions and the Central government, Mann should simply announce the MSP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor