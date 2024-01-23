Full Dress Rehearsal for R-Day Parade held at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 23 A full dress rehearsal of the 75th Republic Day parade was held on Tuesday at Kartavya Path here.

Marching contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force took part in the rehearsal. The IAF's fighter jets also participated in the rehearsal as did DRDO's Mission Shakti, missile, radar, rocket launcher.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a total of 46 lAF aircraft comprising 29 fighter aircraft, seven transport aircraft, nine helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in this year's Republic Day flypast. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases. The aircraft were part of the full dress rehearsal too.

A total of 25 tableaux -- 16 States and union territories and nine Central Ministries will roll down on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade. The tableaux also took part in the full dress rehearsal, the official added.

The Defence Ministry informed that Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana's tableaux will participate in the Republic Day.

Like each year, the tableaux have been selected by an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc., the official said.

The Nation is celebrating 75th year of its Republic this year, and the Ministry of Defence will release a Commemorative Coin and Commemorative Stamp during the celebrations.

According to the Indian Air Force, Rafel, Sukhoi, Jaguar, C-295, C-17, LCH Prachand helicopter and Mig-29 aircraft are the part of flypast during the Republic Day. Four Tejas aircraft will also debut in the Republic Day Parade. IAF aircraft also participated in the full day rehearsal.

The Indian Air Force informed that four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft.

According to the IAF, at the Republic Day Celebrations Air Force marching contingent will be led by all women officers. Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Alhuwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil as supernumerary Officers will lead the IAF marching contingent.

In addition to the IAF Marching Contingent, a tri-services contingent of Agniveervayu (Women) would be participating in Republic Day Parade 2024. A total of 48 Agniveervayu Women would be part of this contingent. Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma would be marching as supernumerary Officer of the contingent, the IAF added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor