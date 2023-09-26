Funeral of organ donor in TN held with full state honours

Chennai, Sep 26 Vadivel, a 43-year-old man from Theni, whose family decided to donate his organs after his untimely death, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday.

Vadivel met with a road accident after being hit by a cow. He fell from his two-wheeler and hit his head. Vadivel was declared brain dead by the doctors when he was brought to the government hospital.

Vadivel, who was working in the Tamil Nadu government as Senior Revenue Inspector with the Theni Collectorate, was returning home when the accident took place.

After he was declared brain dead his family decided to donate his organs.

Vadivel was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday as promised by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

MK Stalin had declared a couple of days ago that organ donors would be cremated with full state honours and praised the fact that family members were donating organs despite the fact that they were grieving. This is the first such funeral of an organ donor with full state honours.

The organs of Vadivel including his kidneys, liver, eyes and skin were donated to those who were on the waiting list for organ transplant at the Madurai Apollo Hospital and Rajaji Government Medical College Hospital, Madurai.

