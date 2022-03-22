Further commercialisation of Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan

Amritsar, March 22 It could be the rendition of Sufi singer Arif Lohar's famous song 'Jugni' or the beats of dhol or horse dance show enthralling the 'audience' at Kartapur Corridor in the Naorwal district of Pakistan during Jashn-e-Baharan festival being organised by Pakistan government from March 23 to 27 but could hurt the Sikh religious sentiments.

The scheduled festival is believed to be a desperate attempt of the Pakistan government to 'commercialise' the Kartarpur Corridor and increase its income. Earlier, it had allowed a cycle and a motorcycle rally to culminate at the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Kartapur Corridor was constructed jointly by India and Pakistan for the Indian Sikh pilgrims to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, about 4.5 km from India-Pakistan international border, via Integrated Check Post at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Pakistan, and return on the same day.

The cultural and entertainment activities hosted by Pakistan atone of the holiest places of Sikhs could invite the wrath of Sikhs.

Muhammad Latif, Chief Executive Officer of Project Management informed media that the Jashn-e-Bahar would be held from March 23 to 27 at Kartarpur Corridor, Narowal.

The events during the scheduled function include Pakistan Day Celebration, Sufi Music Evening, Qawwali Night, Cultural Day, and Family Gathering. He informed that Sufi singer Arif Lohar would be the star attraction of the show besides other artists.

The festival is being held adjacent to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib. "We have taken care and ensured that rehat maryada (Sikh code of religious conduct) is not violated," said Latif.

Sources said the Pakistan government spends anything between Rs 5 to 6 crore per month on the upkeep and the maintenance of Kartapur Corridor and had employed over 1,000 employees. They have a capacity to cater to the needs of 5,000 pilgrims per day but post-outbreak of Covid-19, the number of devotees visiting Kartapur Sahib was left to around 200 to 300 per day.

