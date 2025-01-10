Future City to compete with global cities: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 10 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that Future City proposed to be developed near Hyderabad will compete with international cities like New York, London, Seoul, Tokyo and Dubai.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council meeting here, he said the government has decided to build fourth city that is Future City in Hyderabad. “We want to build the greatest city in India. It will be pollution-free Net zero and services sector oriented,” he said.

Asserting that Telangana State completed 10 years, he said that the government now has a much bigger dream of the development of Telangana and it is "Telangana Rising".

The Chief Minister said Hyderabad was being developed as a city to deal with natural disasters. Measures have been initiated to make Hyderabad pollution-free city. As part of these efforts, polluting vehicles are being shifted beyond the Outer Ring Road.

Revanth Reddy said the government was focusing on promoting the automobile sector in Telangana. Registration and road tax are exempted for electric vehicles. Telangana has already registered the fastest sale of electric vehicles in India. A fleet of 3,200 electric buses will be added to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation soon.

He told the CII representatives that the Musi Rejuvenation project will revive the water body and facilitate the flow of fresh water on a 55 km stretch in Hyderabad. The government has already started works which require meeting Hyderabad’s drinking water needs till 2050.

The Chief Minister said that a 360 km long Regional Ring Road (RRR) has been planned. The state government has requested the Centre to approve regional ring rail around the RRR. Radial roads connecting ORR and RRR are also being developed. The area between ORR and RRR will be developed as a hub for the manufacturing sector. Pharma, Life Sciences, Aerospace, Defence, EVs and solar industries will be set up here, he said.

He said since Telangana does not have a coastline, the government is planning to develop a Dry Port. A special road and railway connection with the Bandar port in Andhra Pradesh is also planned. Stating that the government's vision is to strengthen the state economy, he invited investors to invest in the state.

He assured them that the government was creating an ecosystem with the highest ease of doing business. The Chief Minister told the industrialists that the state government has set up a special skill university for skill development. The government has constituted a Board with Anand Mahindra as its Chairman.

He appealed to the CII representatives to support the Skill University corpus fund. “We are also establishing a Sports University and a Sports Hub,” he added.

