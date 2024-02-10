Future generations will draw constitutional strength from Ram temple resolution: PM Modi in LS

New Delhi, Feb 10 Addressing the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the resolution passed by the House on the Ram Temple will give the future generations constitutional strength to feel proud of the country’s values.

The views that were expressed by the members during the discussion in this House sent out the message of “sensitivity, resolution, sympathy, and sabka saath sabka vikas”, Modi said amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans from the ruling party benches.

“Everyone does not have the courage, and as a result they run away,” the PM said, taking a swipe at the Congress, which had stayed away from the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Ahead of Modi’s address, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution following an animated discussion on the “the construction of the historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram”.

Taking a jibe again at the opposition members, Modi said the elections are not very far and a few might be nervous because of the same.

"However, it is a fact that our elections are an essential aspect of our democratic traditions. The elections will elevate the pride of the country and follow the democratic tradition," he said, adding that the world is surprised by India's strong democratic traditions.

In his last speech in the Lok Sabha before the 2024 general elections, Modi recalled the success of India’s G20 Presidency.

“India got the opportunity of G20 Presidency which was a great honour for the country. Even the states of the country displayed their capability and identified with the whole world during the G20 meetings and programmes," the Prime Minister said, adding, “The impact of what the states displayed continues to be there in the mind of the world even today.”

Recalling the list of achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha, the PM said that repeal of Article 370 was one of the decisions for which many generations waited for long.

Article 370 was scrapped during the term of this Lok Sabha in August 2019.

“I feel that those who drafted the Constitution will be showering blessings on us for this,” Modi pointed out.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction to fulfil the commitment that we made to the brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

"We made strict laws to eliminate terrorism that used to take the lives of innocent people earlier. The new laws that this House made give everyone courage and confidence now," he added.

