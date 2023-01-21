G-20: CM Yogi showcasing cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh to guests

In view of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in February in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is giving glimpses of cultural heritage, art and craft of the state to the attendees in the ongoing roadshows and B2G (Business to Government) events.

ODOPs (one district, one product) is being given to the guests-investors as gifts of the country and the world.

The Yogi government had recognised the handicrafts of each district, the artisans making them and had given them a market. This not only resulted in the branding of the works of artists but the heritage of UP is also being honoured by promoting the culture of UP.

By giving gifts of ODOP to guests, the fame of handicrafts and products is spreading far and wide both within the country and abroad as they are being encouraged by businessmen/industrialists of other states and countries.

Among the products being marketed from different districts of the state are Pink Meenakari Cufflinks, Ganesha Statue, Banda silk stole and shajar stone cufflinks from Varanasi, perfume from Kannauj, Chikankari Stall from Lucknow, and Brass Bowl Set from Moradabad.

During the conference in Firozabad on November 25, 2022, Yogi Adityanath said that the glass industry in UP is worth global recognition. "Whenever there is a question of giving a gift to a foreign guest, I order it from here. Glass, glass bangles and artifacts from UP have got global recognition", he said.

The Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Prior to this, Team Yogi visited many cities in the country and the world and met different investors.

Along with 21 cities in 12 countries, roadshow events-B2G (Business to Government) meetings have been held in 6 states. The events are to be held in two states-Bengaluru and Chandigarh/Ludhiana.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor